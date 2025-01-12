Man arrested after attempted abduction of three-year-old girl
The 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnap on Saturday, police said.
A man has been arrested after the attempted abduction of a three-year-old girl in Wolverhampton.
The 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnap on Saturday after the incident which happened in Leicester Street at about 5.15pm on Thursday, West Midlands Police said.
The girl was not injured during the incident.
Detective Inspector Nicola Pestel, at Wolverhampton CID, said: “We’ve had officers from across our local teams working hard on this investigation.
“We’ve been following a number of lines of enquiry and this arrest is a significant step forward.
“We fully understand the concerns this will have caused but we do believe it is an isolated incident.”
Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with West Midlands Police via 101, or Live Chat, quoting log 3766 of January 9.