Man charged with attempted abduction of three-year-old girl
Richard Stacey, 37, has been charged with attempted child abduction, assault and affray, West Midlands Police said.
A man has been charged with the attempted abduction of a three-year-old girl in Wolverhampton.
It comes after the incident in Leicester Street at about 5.15pm on Thursday.
Stacey has been remanded in custody to appear at Walsall Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
The child was not injured and officers are continuing to offer support to her and her family, the force added.