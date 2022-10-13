Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Three arrested in murder inquiry after father found dead in block of flats

West Midlands Police said two men and a woman were in custody.

Richard Vernalls
Thursday 13 October 2022 14:28
Ali Salih Abdalaah, who was found fatally injured in a Birmingham block of flats (West Midlands Police handout/PA)
Ali Salih Abdalaah, who was found fatally injured in a Birmingham block of flats (West Midlands Police handout/PA)

Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a father-of-two found fatally injured in the hallway of a block of flats.

West Midlands Police named the victim as 36-year-old Ali Salih Abdalaah.

He was discovered in a high-rise in Guild Close, in the Ladywood area of Birmingham, at about 9.10am on Saturday.

He was a very caring family man with two children.

Family statement

The force said it had detained two men, aged 22 and 29, as well as a 41-year-old woman, and all three were still in custody for questioning.

Recommended

Paying tribute in a statement issued through the police, Mr Abdalaah’s family said: “Ali was a very humble man with a smile on his face all the time.

“He was a very caring family man with two children, he loved his family and dedicated his life for them.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in