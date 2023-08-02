Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies in woodland

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found seriously injured in woodland.

The woman was found off Freeth Street in Ladywood, Birmingham, at about 8.45pm on Tuesday, West Midlands Police said.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, she died at the scene.

The detained man, aged 30, remains in custody.

The police said that officers will remain at the scene as inquiries continue.

Anyone with information which could help the investigation is asked to contact the force quoting incident 4534 of August 1.