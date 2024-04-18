Girl’s death in Birmingham collision leaves ‘irreplaceable void’, father says

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The family of a four-year-old girl who died after being hit by a car in Birmingham have paid tribute to their “cherished daughter”.

Mayar Yahia was killed in a collision in Upper Highgate Street when a silver Vauxhall Corsa hit a group of four pedestrians at just after 9.45pm on Sunday, West Midlands Police said.

The little girl suffered serious injuries and died at the scene while two women, who were walking on the pavement with the girl, were taken to hospital with leg injuries.

Words fail to capture the depth of our grief and the magnitude of this loss Mayar's father Babiker

Another child was not injured.

Releasing a tribute through West Midlands Police, Mayar’s father Babiker said: “It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that we share the devastating loss of our cherished daughter, Mayar.

“She was an extraordinary young girl, only four years old, full of life and joy, and her absence leaves an irreplaceable void in our lives. Among all, she held a special place in my heart.

“Words fail to capture the depth of our grief and the magnitude of this loss. However, we find solace and strength in the unwavering support and compassion shown by the police officers, our community, family and friends.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you who have stood by our side, offering your love, prayers and support during this incredibly difficult time.”

It is believed a grey Mercedes was in “close proximity” to the Corsa and police say they are “working tirelessly to piece together exactly what happened”.

Two men, aged 21 and 24, who were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving have been bailed with strict conditions while enquiries continue.