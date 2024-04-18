Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Girl’s death in Birmingham collision leaves ‘irreplaceable void’, father says

Mayar Yahia was killed when a car hit a group of pedestrians on Sunday night, West Midlands Police said.

Stephanie Wareham
Thursday 18 April 2024 16:26
Mayar Yahia, four, died when she was hit by a car in Birmingham on Sunday night (West Midlands Police/PA)
Mayar Yahia, four, died when she was hit by a car in Birmingham on Sunday night (West Midlands Police/PA)

The family of a four-year-old girl who died after being hit by a car in Birmingham have paid tribute to their “cherished daughter”.

Mayar Yahia was killed in a collision in Upper Highgate Street when a silver Vauxhall Corsa hit a group of four pedestrians at just after 9.45pm on Sunday, West Midlands Police said.

The little girl suffered serious injuries and died at the scene while two women, who were walking on the pavement with the girl, were taken to hospital with leg injuries.

Words fail to capture the depth of our grief and the magnitude of this loss

Mayar's father Babiker

Another child was not injured.

Releasing a tribute through West Midlands Police, Mayar’s father Babiker said: “It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that we share the devastating loss of our cherished daughter, Mayar.

“She was an extraordinary young girl, only four years old, full of life and joy, and her absence leaves an irreplaceable void in our lives. Among all, she held a special place in my heart.

“Words fail to capture the depth of our grief and the magnitude of this loss. However, we find solace and strength in the unwavering support and compassion shown by the police officers, our community, family and friends.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you who have stood by our side, offering your love, prayers and support during this incredibly difficult time.”

It is believed a grey Mercedes was in “close proximity” to the Corsa and police say they are “working tirelessly to piece together exactly what happened”.

Two men, aged 21 and 24, who were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving have been bailed with strict conditions while enquiries continue.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in