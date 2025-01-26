Arrests after pub stabbing leaves three in hospital
A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.
Three men have been arrested after a stabbing at a pub.
Officers were called to the Navigation Inn Wetherspoon pub in Birmingham at around 11:15pm on Saturday, West Midlands Police said.
Two men and a woman were taken to hospital with stab wounds, where they remain, the force said.
Both of the men were subsequently arrested.
A 19-year-old man was arrested just after midnight when officers chased him in a vehicle.
He remains in custody on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.
A West Midlands Police statement said: “We’ve arrested three men after three people were injured in a stabbing at a pub in Birmingham.
“We were called to the Navigation Inn on Wharf Road in Kings Norton at around 11.15pm yesterday.
“We’re carrying out CCTV and house-to-house inquiries as the investigation continues.
“Anyone with information, including CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage from the area, should get in touch.”