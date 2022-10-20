Suspect due in court charged with murder of three-week-old baby
Kadees Mohammed is also facing allegations of assault and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after two women were injured.
A Birmingham man has been charged with the murder of a three-week-old baby boy.
Kadees Mohammed was arrested at the scene early on Tuesday after Mohammed Ibrahim was found to be not breathing when paramedics were called to a terraced house in Dovey Road, Sparkhill.
West Midlands Police said the 29-year-old, of Dovey Road, has been charged with murder, assault and two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
He is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court later on Thursday.
Police have previously said the baby was pronounced dead in hospital shortly after officers were called to Dovey Road at about 3.40am on Tuesday.
In a tribute issued through police, the infant’s distraught family said: “To our beautiful baby boy, Mohammed Ibrahim. A beautiful flower in our lives.
“Your family loves you so much. We will be together again one day. It broke our hearts to lose you. You did not go alone. For part of us went with you, the day God called you home.”
A police statement said: “The family continue to be supported by specialist family liaison officers.
“Two women injured in the incident were treated and discharged from hospital.
“A cordon remains at the property on Dovey Road as specialist forensic examinations continue. Extra officers will continue to patrol the area so please speak to them if you have any concerns. We would like to thank the local community for their care and assistance in this deeply upsetting investigation.”
