Two sought after man ‘doused in petrol’ and set alight on fuel station forecourt

Two people are being sought by police after a man was “doused in petrol and set on fire” while sitting in his car on a filling station forecourt.

West Midlands Police have now released images of two males they want to speak to in connection with the attack, which happened at the Texaco garage in Himley Road, Brierley Hill, Dudley, at about 7pm on Thursday.

The 20-year-old victim remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Releasing images of two male suspects, police named one as 30-year-old Stephen Burden, who has links to Wednesbury in the Black Country.

A CCTV image published by the force shows him wearing a Nike Air sweatshirt.

A CCTV capture of a male suspect whom police believe to be Stephen Burden. (West Midlands Police/PA)

A second male, pictured wearing a blue Adidas tracksuit, is also being sought in connection with the incident.

Detectives said that if members of the public spot Burden he should not be approached, but people should instead ring 999.

A second male whom police want to trace. (West Midlands Police/PA)

Detective Inspector Jackie Nicholson said: “We urgently need to speak to both these men and I would like to appeal to them directly to make contact as soon as possible.

“We have trawled CCTV in the area, spoken to a number of witnesses, and our inquiries are ongoing.

“If anyone has any information about where Burden may be, or has any information on the second suspect, please contact us as soon as possible.”