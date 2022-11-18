Jump to content

Woman arrested on suspicion of assault after man found dead in car

West Midlands Police has launched a murder inquiry after a man in his 30s was discovered dead in a vehicle in Coventry on Friday afternoon.

Laura Parnaby
Friday 18 November 2022 19:31
(PA)
(PA)
(PA Archive)

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a man was found dead in a car in Coventry, police have said.

West Midlands Police (WMP) has launched a murder inquiry after a man in his 30s was discovered dead in a vehicle on The Coppice, Stoke Aldermoor, at around 1.40pm on Friday.

Officers attended the street after being called by paramedics, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His relatives have been told.

A 43-year-old woman in custody has been arrested on suspicion of assault, and police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Forensic experts and officers remain at the scene, and Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, who is leading the investigation, has appealed for anyone with information to contact police.

Det Insp Mahon said: “Our thoughts are with the family at an extremely difficult time for them.

“We’re offering them support and detectives are working on establishing exactly what has happened.

“We’d ask anyone who has seen or heard anything untoward over the last couple of days in The Coppice area to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact WMP via Live Chat on the force website or call 101, quoting log 1891 of Nov 18.

