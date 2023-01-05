Six women held over ‘suspicious’ death of one-year-old boy at nursery

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The death of a one-year-old boy at a nursery is being treated as “suspicious” by police, with six women arrested in connection with the incident.

West Midlands Police said a criminal investigation was launched after the boy’s death on December 9 and a subsequent Ofsted inspection.

The nursery, in Bourne Street, Dudley, has since been shut down by the education watchdog.

The force said three women – aged 20, 23 and 50 – were arrested on December 16 on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and later bailed.

Three more women – aged 51, 53 and 37 – were detained on Wednesday, two on suspicion of corporate manslaughter and one on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

In a statement, police said: “We are treating the death of a one-year-old boy on 9 December at a Dudley nursery as suspicious and an investigation is under way.

“The boy’s family is being supported by specially trained officers.

“A post-mortem has taken place but further tests will be conducted to establish the exact cause of death.”