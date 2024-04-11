Two boys aged 13 and 17 charged with teenage stabbing victim’s murder

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have charged two teenage boys, aged 13 and 17, with the murder of a 15-year-old who was stabbed near a shopping centre.

Isaac Brown was fatally injured in West Bromwich town centre on Sunday night, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Midlands Police said both suspects are due before Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

They have also been charged with robbery, and the 13-year-old with a second count of possession of a bladed article in relation to a robbery earlier on Sunday which is being investigated in connection with the murder.

Extra patrols in the area will continue as we support the local community after this tragic incident. Our thoughts remain with Isaac’s friends and family Detective Inspector Ade George

The youths cannot be named because of their age.

Meanwhile, a third boy, aged 16, arrested on suspicion of violent disorder has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Detective Inspector Ade George, of the region’s Homicide Unit, said: “We have now charged two boys over Isaac’s death.

“Extra patrols in the area will continue as we support the local community after this tragic incident.

“Our thoughts remain with Isaac’s friends and family.”

In a tribute released on Monday, the family of Isaac said they were “unable to understand what has happened”.

The family also described him as a “wonderful, loving, kind, happy son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin” who was “fun and mischievous, always smiling and always there to help”.