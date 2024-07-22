Pet dog involved in woman’s death ‘not from banned breed’

Support truly

A pet dog involved in a fatal attack on a woman in Coventry is not believed to be from a banned breed, police have said.

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene after being “rapidly removed” from a property in the Wood End area of the city with the help of police officers.

A WMAS statement said paramedics found the woman, aged in her 30s, in a critical condition after being called to Wexford Road on Monday.

We understand that this is a distressing and tragic incident and we would like to thank the local community. Chief Inspector David Amos

“Ambulance staff performed advanced life support but tragically, despite their best efforts, nothing could be done to save the woman and she was confirmed dead on scene a short time later,” the statement said.

West Midlands Police said it attended the address at around 12.15pm following 999 calls.

The force said the family of the woman have been informed, the dog has been seized, and the death has been reported to the coroner for further inquiries.

Chief Inspector David Amos, from the local neighbourhood policing area, said: “We understand that this is a distressing and tragic incident and we would like to thank the local community for their support and to our emergency services colleagues who dealt with this incident.

“Our thoughts remain firmly with the family and loved ones of the woman who has sadly died.

“Although the breed of the dog is yet to be confirmed, at this stage we do not believe it to be of a banned breed. However, a full assessment will be required before we can confirm this.”