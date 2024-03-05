Jump to content

Tributes to ‘bright and fun-loving’ 10-year-old girl found dead in house

Shay Kang died of her injuries at the scene in Robin Close, Rowley Regis, on Monday.

Stephanie Wareham
Tuesday 05 March 2024 15:42
Shay Kang died of her injuries in Rowley Regis on Monday (West Midlands Police/PA)
Shay Kang died of her injuries in Rowley Regis on Monday (West Midlands Police/PA)

Tributes have been paid to a “bright and fun-loving” 10-year-old girl whose death prompted a murder investigation.

Shay Kang was found with injuries at an address in Robin Close in Rowley Regis, West Midlands, at around 12.10pm on Monday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 33-year-old woman, who West Midlands Police understand to be known to the girl, has been arrested and remains in custody on suspicion of murder.

The force said officers are not looking for anyone else as part of the investigation.

Shay was a pupil at Brickhouse Primary School, which paid tribute to the “bright” child through West Midlands Police.

In a statement, the school said: “Our school is deeply saddened by the tragic death of one of our children.

“Shay was a bright, happy, fun-loving child who was well liked by all, and she will be very sadly missed by everyone.

“School is the heart of the community and we have already begun working with our children and staff to support them following this devastating news.”

Det Insp Dan Jarratt, leading the investigation, said: “A young girl has tragically lost her life and our thoughts are with her loved ones and all those impacted by this terrible passing.

“We are working hard to establish what happened and our investigation has made good progress.

“The community has understandably been left shocked by what’s happened, and we’ll continue to have a police presence and offer our support in the area over the coming days.”

