Girl, 14, killed by car on New Year’s Eve was family’s ‘brightest star’

Olivia Kolek was hit by a car on Friday in Rowley Regis, West Midlands.

Ryan Hooper
Monday 03 January 2022 09:37
(West Midlands Police/PA)
(West Midlands Police/PA)

Tributes have been paid to a 14-year-old girl who died on New Year’s Eve after she was hit by a car driven by a suspected drug-driver.

Olivia Kolek was described by her family as their “brightest star” after she was struck by a grey Mercedes in Rowley Regis, Sandwell at about 4.45pm on Friday, West Midlands Police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene in Rowley Regis (Matthew Cooper/PA)
(PA Wire)

A family statement, released through police, said: “Our love, our heart, our life. We will love you forever and longer.

Recommended

“She had a lot of plans for so many things to do.

“She was the brightest star in our life.

“We ask that our privacy is respected at this time.”

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving while under the influence of drugs and has been released under investigation while police carry out further inquiries.

Witnesses, including anyone with dashcam footage of the Mercedes before the crash in Station Road, near Rowley Regis station, are urged to contact police by live chat on the West Midlands Police website, or to email FL_COLLISION_INVEST@westmidlands.police.uk

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in