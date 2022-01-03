Girl, 14, killed by car on New Year’s Eve was family’s ‘brightest star’

Tributes have been paid to a 14-year-old girl who died on New Year’s Eve after she was hit by a car driven by a suspected drug-driver.

Olivia Kolek was described by her family as their “brightest star” after she was struck by a grey Mercedes in Rowley Regis, Sandwell at about 4.45pm on Friday, West Midlands Police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene in Rowley Regis (Matthew Cooper/PA) (PA Wire)

A family statement, released through police, said: “Our love, our heart, our life. We will love you forever and longer.

“She had a lot of plans for so many things to do.

“She was the brightest star in our life.

“We ask that our privacy is respected at this time.”

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving while under the influence of drugs and has been released under investigation while police carry out further inquiries.

Witnesses, including anyone with dashcam footage of the Mercedes before the crash in Station Road, near Rowley Regis station, are urged to contact police by live chat on the West Midlands Police website, or to email FL_COLLISION_INVEST@westmidlands.police.uk