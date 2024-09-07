Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

In Pictures: Crowds flock to West Sussex for Goodwood Revival

The motor race meeting always has a period theme and sees those attending dress in vintage clothing.

Pa
Saturday 07 September 2024 13:45
Young racers compete in the Settrington Cup at the Goodwood Revival in West Sussex (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Young racers compete in the Settrington Cup at the Goodwood Revival in West Sussex (Kieran Cleeves/PA) (PA Wire)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.

Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.

Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election

Head shot of Andrew Feinberg

Andrew Feinberg

White House Correspondent

Vintage clothing was the order of the day as crowds turned up to enjoy the Goodwood Revival in West Sussex.

The historic motor race meeting is the only sporting event of its kind staged entirely in a period theme.

The 2024 version marked the first time a historic motorsport event included cars that use sustainable fuels in all races.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in