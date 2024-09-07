In Pictures: Crowds flock to West Sussex for Goodwood Revival

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Vintage clothing was the order of the day as crowds turned up to enjoy the Goodwood Revival in West Sussex.

The historic motor race meeting is the only sporting event of its kind staged entirely in a period theme.

The 2024 version marked the first time a historic motorsport event included cars that use sustainable fuels in all races.