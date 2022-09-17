Jump to content

In Pictures: Blast from the past as young and old enjoy Goodwood Revival

The heritage motor-racing meeting attracted thousands to the Goodwood Motor Circuit in West Sussex.

Saturday 17 September 2022 13:01
A young driver prepares ahead of the Settrington Cup during the Goodwood Revival (John Nguyen/PA)
A young driver prepares ahead of the Settrington Cup during the Goodwood Revival (John Nguyen/PA)
Fans of classic cars and vintage clothing combined for the annual Goodwood Revival in West Sussex this weekend.

The historic motor racing meeting embraces its period theme, with high-octane action on the circuit featuring some of the fastest makes and models from the last century, as well as displays of vintage aeroplanes, and heritage crafts and clothing.

One of the feature events was the 10th anniversary of the Settrington Cup, which sees children in vintage pedal cars compete in heats from a traditional standing start and through an obstacle course to the chequered flag at the Goodwood Motor Circuit.

An adult wearing a ‘mechanic’ armband helps one young racer to the start line (Matt Alexander/PA)
Myroslava Korzhyk, nine, who was evacuated from Ukraine earlier this year took part in the fun (John Nguyen/PA)
Former F1 world champion Jenson Button was on hand for some commentary (John Nguyen/PA)
Button was also ready to offer some advice on how to find the perfect racing line (Matt Alexander/PA)
A young driver makes his way to the grid (John Nguyen/PA)
The children lined up in the middle of the circuit before racing to their pedal cars in the sort of standing start that was traditional of car races decades ago (Matt Alexander/PA)
The Settrington Cup has been run during the revival for 10 years (Matt Alexander/PA)
Social media personality Francois Bourgeois fires a naval gun to signal the start of the day’s events (Matt Alexander/PA)
The revival encourages spectators to get into the spirit by dressing in period clothes (John Nguyen/PA)
Vintage aircraft were also on display (John Nguyen/PA)
The revival is hosted at the Goodwood Motor Circuit in West Sussex (John Nguyen/PA)
