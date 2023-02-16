Driver killed by passing train ‘may have left cab to urinate or smoke cigarette’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A train driver struck and killed by a passing train may have left his cab to urinate or smoke a cigarette, an investigation has found.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said Michal Olesiak died on February 1 last year while the Southern train he had been driving was out of passenger service and stationary at a siding near West Worthing station, West Sussex.

At around 8.33pm he was hit by a passenger train travelling at 33mph.

It was dark at the time of the incident, and the crew onboard the moving train believed they had struck an animal so did not report the collision.

Mr Olesiak – who qualified as a train driver in March 2018 – was found dead at the scene at 9.06pm during an investigation into why his train had not moved as scheduled.

The RAIB said: “He most probably exited the train for a personal reason.

“This may have been to urinate or to smoke a cigarette, possibly in the belief that it was safe for him to be outside of his train.”

A year on from such a devastating event at West Worthing, I continue to offer my heartfelt condolences to Michal’s family, friends and colleagues Angie Doll, Govia Thameslink Railway

The report suggested that Mr Olesiak then entered the path of the approaching train after possibly slipping or tripping.

The RAIB recommended that Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) – Southern’s parent company – ensured onboard staff had “adequate access to toilets across all of their routes”.

GTR chief operating officer Angie Doll said: “A year on from such a devastating event at West Worthing, I continue to offer my heartfelt condolences to Michal’s family, friends and colleagues.

“We have worked with both the Rail Accident Investigation Branch and Office for Road and Rail to fully support their investigations into this tragic incident.”