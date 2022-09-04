Jump to content
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death in Storrington

A 68-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody after a man died in Storrington, West Sussex.

Lucas Cumiskey
Sunday 04 September 2022 15:17
A generic stock photo of crime scene tape (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Archive)

A 68-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in a West Sussex town.

Police responded to a report of a man unconscious in High Street, Storrington at 10:05am on Sunday but he was pronounced dead.

“A 68-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

“This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the wider community.”

Forensic officers are on the scene and there is a heightened police presence in the area.

It is likely the road will be closed for several hours while the investigation continues, the force said.

Members of the family of the dead man, who was 49, are being supported by specialist officers.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information which could help detectives with their investigation is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting Operation Kingscross.

