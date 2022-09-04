Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death in Storrington
A 68-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody after a man died in Storrington, West Sussex.
A 68-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in a West Sussex town.
Police responded to a report of a man unconscious in High Street, Storrington at 10:05am on Sunday but he was pronounced dead.
“A 68-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.
“This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the wider community.”
Forensic officers are on the scene and there is a heightened police presence in the area.
It is likely the road will be closed for several hours while the investigation continues, the force said.
Members of the family of the dead man, who was 49, are being supported by specialist officers.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information which could help detectives with their investigation is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting Operation Kingscross.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.