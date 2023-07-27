Tributes paid to ‘cheeky’ and ‘loving’ teenager fatally stabbed in Warnham

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenager who was fatally stabbed in a Sussex village has been named as Charlie Cosser.

The 17-year-old was fighting for his life in hospital after being seriously assaulted at an address in Warnham, West Sussex, in the early hours of Sunday July 23 and died on July 25.

Charlie, also known as ‘Cheeks’, was stabbed multiple times during the attack in Marches Road.

His family have paid tribute to their “cheeky” and “loving” son and brother, from Milford in Surrey, adding their lives have been destroyed after the “tragic and unnecessary” loss.

A family statement read: “Despite courageously battling right ’til the very end of his young and innocent life, his injuries were too severe and he tragically passed away on the evening of Tuesday 25 July.

“He was the most caring, cheeky, loving son and brother we could have ever wished for, and we cannot imagine a life without him.”

They added: “His ridiculously silly sense of humour will be deeply missed by everyone that knew and loved him.”

The tribute comes as a 16-year-old boy from Chessington, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder, and possession of a bladed article.

A 16-year-old girl from Horsham has also been charged with perverting the course of justice and assisting an offender.

They both appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

At court, the 16-year-old girl pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted conditional bail.

Among some of the details heard in court it was alleged she arranged transport from the scene and allowed the 16-year-old boy accused of murder to stay at an address, and that she put a bloody towel in the washing machine.

Court documents also allege how she helped the defendant get rid of his clothes worn at the time of the offence, the murder weapon and mobile phone.

The 16-year-old boy charged with murder is due to appear in Lewes Crown Court on Friday, July 28 and was remanded back into custody after the first magistrates’ hearing.

A further 52-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been bailed as the investigation continues.

Detective Chief Inspector Kimball Edey, who is leading the investigation from the Surrey and Sussex major crime team described the case as a “complex and fast-moving investigation” as he appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“We know there were a number of young people in attendance at an event, and we are keen to speak to them,” the detective said.

“In the meantime, we urge the public not to speculate about the incident on social media as it may jeopardise the ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information can report it by calling 01273 470101, quoting Operation Ketley, or by reporting online via the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4723F54-PO2?_gl=1*x4sopf*_ga*MTUzNTkwMzI4NC4xNjQ5MjQ5MTk1.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.