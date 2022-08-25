Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Young Welsh footballer scores top GCSE grades

Evie Norris, who got her first cap against Scotland in July, has achieved 11 A*s and three As.

Bronwen Weatherby
Thursday 25 August 2022 15:22
Evie Norris got her first cap for Wales in a match against Scotland this year (family handout/PA)
Evie Norris got her first cap for Wales in a match against Scotland this year (family handout/PA)

A future football star who has already played for her country has scored top grades in her GCSEs.

Evie Norris, from Alltwen near Swansea, said she was “shocked” when she opened her exam results on Thursday to find she had been awarded 11 A*s and three As.

The 16-year-old was picked to play for Wales in the nation’s under-17s head-to-head with Scotland in July.

Although Wales lost 3-1 at Falkirk Stadium, the teenager scored their only goal.

Evie said she now plans to enrol at Gorseinon College to do A-level biology, chemistry and mathematics, and wants to work in the sciences.

Recommended

But she also wants to “go as far as I can go” with football.

The 16-year-old pupil of Cwmtawe Community School aced her exams. (Family handout)

She said: “I got my first cap for Wales this year and I’m hoping to get another one in the under-17s team before the end of the year.

“It was amazing to play for my country and celebrate with the whole team when we got that goal.

“I do want to go as far as I can go with it.

“I’ll train hard and see where it takes me.”

Having played for West Wales from a young age, she now also plays for Neath Port Talbot-based Briton Ferry, and she said a number of clubs have approached her to play for them.

She has also played for Swansea City, West Glamorgan and for her school, Cwmtawe Community School.

The talented young player hopes to go “as far as she can go” with football. (Family handout)

She said: “I started playing with my dad and older brother and I’d sometimes go with my brother to his training sessions.

“I just fell in love with football.”

Evie said she feels the opportunities for girls and women to play football are growing and she hopes that continues.

She has received support from Bethany England, the Chelsea forward who was part of the Lionesses squad that won Euro 2022.

England gifted the young player a Chelsea kit, signed memorabilia, and a pair of football boots which Evie then wore during her first Wales match.

Evie said: “I just want to thank everyone for being so supportive.

“My parents who always help me when I get stuck on revision, and my teachers for being supportive with my football but with everything that has happened over the pandemic. It has been a really difficult time and they’ve really made sure we knew what was going on at all times.”

Recommended

Overall, the percentage of pupils in Wales getting the top grades has fallen but they remain higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Education minister Jeremy Miles, who visited Ysgol Syr Hugh Owen in Caernarfon, North Wales, told pupils to be “proud of your hard work through the disruption of the last two years”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in