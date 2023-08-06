Serious collision closes M62 motorway in West Yorkshire

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The M62 is closed in both directions between junctions 25 and 26 following a “serious collision”, West Yorkshire Police said.

A statement said: “The closure is expected to be in place for some time and motorists are urged to seek alternative routes.

“Further updates will be issued in due course.”

Nationals Highways said the M62 is closed in both directions between Junction 25 for Brighouse and Junction 26 for the M606.

Drivers have been told to expect delays and to follow diversions.