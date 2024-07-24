Man arrested following horror crash which left six dead

Support truly

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following a horror crash which left six people dead, including two children.

Shane Roller, 33, his 30-year-old partner Shannen Morgan and their daughters Rubie and Lillie Morgan-Roller, aged nine and four, died when their Ford Focus car was in collision with a motorbike on the A61, near the village of Mapplewell, Barnsley, on Sunday afternoon.

The married couple on the BMW S100 XR motorbike – Christopher Barton, 56, and Janine Barton, 48 – also died in the collision.

Christopher Barton, 56, and his wife Janine Barton, 48, who were among six people killed in the crash near Wakefield (Family handout/West Yorkshire Police/PA) ( PA Media )

On Wednesday, West Yorkshire Police said a man had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody.

Detectives also issued an appeal for anyone who saw a Porsche car being driven in the area around the time of the collision to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Steven Suggitt said: “I would like to appeal for anyone who may have seen this grey Porsche 911 being driven on the roads around the south of Wakefield or north of Barnsley to please contact us.

Lillie Morgan-Roller and Rubie Morgan-Roller died in the crash on Sunday along with their parents (family handout/West Yorkshire Police/PA). ( PA Media )

“I would also urge anyone who has dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage of this car, that may assist our investigation, to please contact us.”

Mr Roller and Ms Morgan’s third daughter was not in the car.

A GoFundMe page set up to help support the 11-year-old had reached £340,000 by Wednesday morning.

The family friend who started the online fundraising campaign posted on Tuesday that he had been looking after the girls’ sister since the tragedy.

But he said the 11-year-old is going to be staying with her “amazing, loving and capable” aunt, who will be given the money raised to help and support her.

Shane Roller and his partner, Shannen Morgan were among those who died in the collision (family handout/West Yorkshire Police/PA) ( PA Media )

He said: “The love and support we have received from all of you have been truly overwhelming, and we are deeply grateful.”

A church service was held at St Helen’s, in Athersley, Barnsley, in Barnsley, in remembrance of all six people who died.

The family group was travelling in a Ford Focus which was understood to have burst into flames following the collision which happened at about 3.54pm.

A stretch of the road, outside Barnsley Golf Club, was closed for a number of days as police conducted a detailed investigation of the scene.

Staff at a primary school paid tribute to the children who died saying they were “a delight to teach”.

Athersley North Primary School, in Barnsley, issued a statement saying: “So many people in our communities will feel this devastating, tragic loss.

Mr Roller’s brother Callum wrote on Facebook on Sunday: “I’m absolutely heartbroken I’m gonna miss all of you!

“It’s absolutely broken my heart and it’s absolutely broke both side of families!”A police spokesman said Mr and Mrs Barton had recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

In a statement issued through the force, their son described the couple as “a loving, caring mum and dad who always put me before everything else”.