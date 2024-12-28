Boy and two adults bailed after girl, seven, injured in quad bike crash
The girl was left with life-changing injuries after the quad bike she was on crashed into a telegraph pole on Boxing Day.
A boy and two adults have been given police bail after a seven-year-old girl was left with life-changing injuries in a quad bike crash on Boxing Day.
The girl was a passenger on the green all-terrain quad bike when it hit a telegraph pole outside the Old Tree Inn pub on the High Street in Kippax, near Leeds.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving over the crash.
A man and a woman, both aged in their 30s, were arrested on suspicion of child neglect.
All three have been released on police bail as inquiries continue.
West Yorkshire Police appealed for witnesses and CCTV or dashcam footage of the Honda TRX420 being ridden around Kippax from 10pm on Boxing Day.
The girl is being treated in hospital for injuries which police say are “serious and life-changing, but not life-threatening”.
The quad bike was recovered and the road was reopened at 1.30pm.