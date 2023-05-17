Man charged with murdering two people in Huddersfield

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been charged with murdering two people who were found dead at a house in Huddersfield.

Marcus Osbourne, 34, of Harpe Inge, Dalton, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with the murder of Katie Higton, 27, and Steven Harnett, 25, West Yorkshire Police said.

Ms Higton and Mr Harnett were found dead at Ms Higton’s house on Monday.

West Yorkshire Police said in statement on Wednesday: “A Kirklees man was due to appear before magistrates today charged with the murder of a man and woman from Huddersfield.

“Marcus Osbourne, 34, of Harpe Inge, Dalton, was to appear before Leeds Magistrates’ Court charged with the murder of Katie Higton, 27, and Steven Harnett, 25, at an address on Harpe Inge between Sunday May 14 and Monday May 15.

“He was also charged with assaulting and detaining a second woman against her will in the property on the night the murders took place.

“Inquiries into the offences remain ongoing by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

“West Yorkshire Police would like to remind residents that proceedings in this case are active under the Contempt of Court Act and nothing should be published which could potentially prejudice court proceedings.

The force said officers were called to the address at 9.53am on Monday after paramedics found two people with multiple injuries believed to have been inflicted by a bladed weapon.

They were confirmed to have died at the scene.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it had received a mandatory referral and was still assessing the situation.

A spokesman said: “We have received a mandatory referral from West Yorkshire Police linked to the suspected murder of two people in Huddersfield.

“This is due to the fact officers had contact with both victims, and a man who has since been arrested on suspicion of murder, in the days prior to this tragic incident.

“We will now assess the available information to determine what further action may be required.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by these events.”

On Tuesday, the former brother- and sister-in-law of Ms Higton paid tribute to her as “the best mum” and said the family was “absolutely devastated” as they placed flowers on behalf of her two eldest children at the scene.

Her former brother-in-law, who asked not to be named, said his brother had been in a relationship with mother-of-four Ms Higton for seven years and was the father of her two oldest children, daughters aged nine and 10.

He told the PA news agency the children “were in the property when the incident took place”.

He described Ms Higton as “bubbly, outgoing, fun” and “a great mum”.