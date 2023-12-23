Mother charged with murder after death of baby daughter in park

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman has been charged with murdering her five-month-old baby daughter who was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital from a park.

West Yorkshire Police said Hayley Macfarlane, 39, from Barnsley, is due to face magistrates in Leeds on Saturday.

She has been charged with the murder of daughter Evelyn after an incident at Woodhouse Moor park in Leeds, the force said.

In a statement issued on Thursday, police said a woman had contacted police at 5.44pm on Wednesday reporting a baby in a serious condition in an area of the park at the junction of Clarendon Road and Moorland Road.

The statement added: “Officers attended and the five-month-old girl was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

“A scene was put in place for forensic examination and detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are leading the investigation.”