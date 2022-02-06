Queen hailed for her constancy amid the ‘churn of world affairs’

The Queen has lived her life at the heart of the nation with “constancy and principle” in the “churn of world affairs”, a service marking the monarch’s historic Platinum Jubilee has heard.

In Matins recorded for Accession Day at Westminster Abbey and broadcast on BBC Radio 4’s Sunday Worship, the Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, paid tribute to the Queen’s duty and service.

She was, he said, “a constant reminder that we are never ruled by a mere idea”, in contrast to the “push and pull of conflicting opinion” and “the divided tribal loyalties of our age”.

The Queen after returning from Kenya following her accession (PA) (PA Archive)

The Queen was thousands of miles away from home on a tour to Kenya when she acceded to the throne on February 6 1952 following the death of her father George VI.

“No fanfare marked Accession Day for the Queen who was, that morning, in the foothills of Mount Kenya ” the Dean said.

“There was no job description and no strategy to deliver.

“Shaped and informed by the father she succeeded, she began what she has continued ever since, a life of duty and service.

“A life, her life at the heart of nation and Commonwealth – relationship, constancy and principle in the churn of world affairs.”

The Dean added: “For 70 years, our queen has lived our monarchy.

“News reports which have now passed into history have recorded national and international politics…

“We note and record the facts, the rise and fall of fame, the manifestos and policies.

The Queen alongside the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle at the Commonwealth Service in 2020 (Ben Stansall/PA) (PA Archive)

“At the heart of our nation, however, there has been one for whom this has been relationship and lived experience.

“Amidst the push and pull of conflicting opinion, the divided tribal loyalties of our age, we have in Her Majesty the Queen, a constant reminder that we are never ruled by a mere idea.

“We share a humanity that can reach across division, share joy, overcome grief.”

BBC Radio 4’s Sunday Worship: The Queen’s Accession airs on Sunday February 6 at 8.10am.