Kate plants tree at Westminster Abbey in memory of the late Queen

The Princess of Wales has planted a tree in memory of the late Queen as part of a global green initiative to commemorate the monarch.

Kate gave a sapling a start in life at Westminster Abbey, one of more than a million trees planted under the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) project across the UK and Commonwealth.

The QGC was established to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign with the public invited to “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee”.

The project was due to conclude in December at the end of the Jubilee year but, following the wishes of the King, the initiative’s patron, it has been extended to the end of March 2023 to give people the opportunity to plant trees in memory of the late monarch who died in September.

More than a million trees have been planted in the Queen’s name during the October 2021 to March 2022 planting season.

Kate planted a wild cherry tree, a gift from the Duchy of Cornwall, last Wednesday during final preparations for her carol concert held at Westminster Abbey for the second year.

The festive event was staged the following day and the princess and her family were joined by the King and Queen Consort for traditional carols.