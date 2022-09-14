Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Public enjoy camaraderie in queue to see the Queen lying in state

The line began moving forward after the doors to Westminster Hall opened to the public at 5pm.

Alexander Brian
Wednesday 14 September 2022 19:24
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(PA Wire)

People queuing to see the Queen lying in state have spoken about the feeling of camaraderie with fellow mourners.

Bethany, who arrived in the queue at 11am on Wednesday in preparation to file past the late monarch’s coffin, said: “I think, when I see it, it will start to hit me and become more real, but for the time being today has been a social, fun event with the sun shining.”

The queue to enter Westminster Hall has grown to more than two miles since the first people took their places on Monday.

Trisha, who is number 2,026 in the queue, spoke about “sharing stories” with fellow mourners.

She said: “Everyone’s very friendly, and we’re all here for the same thing, which is to honour the Queen. We’ve met some nice people and we shared stories.

Recommended

“We’ve even shared contact details. I’ve met someone I was at school with. It’s great.”

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

More people continued to join the queue which began moving forward after the doors to Westminster Hall opened to the public at 5pm on Wednesday.

Another woman, who did not want to give her name, told the PA news agency: “It’s good, there’s food, there’s water, there’s toilet facilities. It’s a nice atmosphere.

“We’ve met some new people… we’ve made friends and everything so it’s been like a nice community spirit.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in