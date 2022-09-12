Jump to content
Man crosses two lanes of traffic on 35-second sprint to wave at King’s car

The man, captured live on broadcast cameras, chased after the car carrying the King and Queen Consort as they left Westminster on Monday.

Edd Dracott
Monday 12 September 2022 12:44
Screengrab from BBC News of a member of the public stepping out into the road towards a car carrying King Charles III and the Queen Consort to take a photo with close protection officers leaving a car which is providing security and gesturing to the member of public (BBC/PA)
As members of the public lined the streets to watch the King leave Westminster on Monday, one man embarked on a 35-second sprint through traffic to wave and take a picture.

After Charles’s speech at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament gathered to express their condolence to the new monarch on the death of his mother the Queen, the King and Queen Consort left via car for RAF Northolt for their journey to Edinburgh.

The journey was captured live by broadcast helicopters and footage on the BBC showed the moment one man decided to give chase after the motorcade as it passed.

Wearing a light-coloured top and blue trousers, the man was waiting at a crossing on the A40 to take pictures on his phone as the King’s car passed on its way to RAF Northolt for a flight to Scotland.

When the procession slowed down due to traffic, the man broke into a run, sprinting for 35 seconds up the road and crossing a bus stop and two lanes of traffic so he could stand just a couple of metres from the King’s car.

Stood just in front and to the left-hand side of the King’s car – the side on which the Queen Consort was sat in the back seat alongside the King – the man appeared to take a picture before waving at the pair.

