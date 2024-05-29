Three officers injured and 40 people arrested after protest in Westminster

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Three police officers were injured and 40 people have been arrested during a protest in Westminster on Tuesday night.

One officer was left with a serious facial injury after she was hit by a bottle thrown from the crowd, while two officers had minor injuries.

Metropolitan Police said the suspect who threw the bottle has not been identified but police are investigating.

A protest organised by a coalition of groups, including the Palestine Solidarity Group, began at around 6pm and was required to end at 8pm, police said.

The majority of the crowd, which was between 8,000 and 10,000 people, left Whitehall without incident.

A group of around 500 people remained and police began making a number of arrests for failing to comply.

Police said some of the crowd resisted arrest which required police to use force to remove those who had been arrested before the protest broke away with the crowd marching to Bridge Street, outside Westminster Station, where police put up cordons to detain the group.

A police statement said they went into the crowd shortly before 10pm to arrest those suspected of leading the breakaway protest, with 40 people arrested for offences including breaking the Public Order Act, obstruction of a highway and assaults of emergency workers.

Around 2am on Wednesday, police said all protestors had left the area and Bridge Street had been reopened.