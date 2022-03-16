Which HSBC branches are set to close?

HSBC has confirmed that a further 69 of its branches will close for good later this year.

The banking giant made the announcement as part of its “transformation programme”, which saw it axe 82 sites last year.

It said the closures have been driven by the continued growth of online banking across its customers.

Here is the full list of HSBC branches set for closure and their proposed closing dates:

JULY City of London – July 19 Westfield Stratford City – July 19 New Bond Street – July 19 Cambridge Hills Road – July 21 Moorgate – July 21 Angel Islington – July 21 Gloucester Road – July 26 Monmouth – July 26 Perth – July 26 Hammersmith – July 28 Merry Hill – July 28 Woking – July 28

AUGUST East Grinstead – August 2 Peckham – August 2 Farnham – August 2 Beaconsfield – August 4 Street – August 4 Lymington – August 4 Sidcup – August 9 Thame – August 9 Hoddesdon – August 9 Birmingham, Harborne – August 11 Londonderry – August 11 Uckfield – August 11 Leyland – August 16 Omagh – August 16 Borehamwood & Elstree – August 16 Golders Green – August 18 Stowmarket – August 18 Eltham – August 18 Wellingborough – August 23 Amersham-on-the-Hill – August 23 Bishop Auckland – August 23 Ashby-de-la-Zouch – August 25 Woodbridge – August 25 Thornbury – August 25

SEPTEMBER New Malden – September 1 Hartlepool – September Keynsham – September 1, Pinner – September Dewsbury – September 6Barking – September 6Newmarket – September 8Billericay – September 8Beckenham – September 8Sidmouth – September 13 Burgess Hill – September 13 Daventry – September 13 Nottingham, West Bridgford – September 15Ellesmere Port – September 15Strood – September 15St Annes-on-Sea – September 20Ringwood – September 20Pontefract – September 20Ilkeston – September 22Petersfield – September 22Whitehaven – September 22Hampstead High Street – September 27Inverness – September 27Wandsworth – September 27Manchester, Didsbury – September 29Bristol, Whiteladies Road – September 29Shirley – September 29

OCTOBER Herne Bay – October Manchester Trafford Park – October 4 Cardiff, Canton – October 4 Falmouth – October 6 Bootle – October 6

TBC Kingston-upon-Thames