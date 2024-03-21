Endangered red panda arrives at tailor-made zoo home

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An endangered red panda has arrived at his new tailor-made habitat at Bristol Zoo Project.

Nilo, who is three years old, is part of a crucial European breeding programme for red pandas.

Researchers believe the population has declined by 40% over the past 50 years, with as few as 2,500 believed to be left in the wild.

The habitat at Bristol Zoo Project has been designed to fit the needs of red pandas, a spokeswoman said.

Features include a large cedar tree at the centre, providing climbing opportunities for Nilo.

Nilo, who previously lived at Whipsnade Zoo, was pictured exploring his new surroundings on Thursday.