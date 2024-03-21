Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Endangered red panda arrives at tailor-made zoo home

Nilo is part of a crucial European breeding programme.

Claire Hayhurst
Thursday 21 March 2024 16:27
Red panda Nilo has been exploring his new home at Bristol Zoo Project (Ben Birchall/PA)
Red panda Nilo has been exploring his new home at Bristol Zoo Project (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Wire)

An endangered red panda has arrived at his new tailor-made habitat at Bristol Zoo Project.

Nilo, who is three years old, is part of a crucial European breeding programme for red pandas.

Researchers believe the population has declined by 40% over the past 50 years, with as few as 2,500 believed to be left in the wild.

The habitat at Bristol Zoo Project has been designed to fit the needs of red pandas, a spokeswoman said.

Features include a large cedar tree at the centre, providing climbing opportunities for Nilo.

Nilo, who previously lived at Whipsnade Zoo, was pictured exploring his new surroundings on Thursday.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in