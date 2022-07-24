In Pictures: Sand and sprockets as steampunk fans descend on Whitby
The elaborate costumes didn’t keep the attendees from the usual seaside pursuits of beach walks and fish and chips.
Swimsuits, caps and sunglasses made way for satin gowns, top hats and goggles at Whitby this weekend as the town played host to a steampunk convention.
Hundreds of dramatically dressed fans of the genre descended on the North Yorkshire coastal resort for the bi-annual Whitby Steampunk Weekend, one of the largest in the UK.
But even the elaborate costumes and layers of waistcoats and corsets didn’t stop the attendees from the usual seaside pursuits of walking on the sand or queuing for fish and chips…
Fans of steampunk dress in a retro-futuristic style of the kind associated with Edwardian and Victorian science fiction, with nods to plague doctors, Jules Verne’s Twenty Thousand Leagues Under The Sea and HG Wells’ Time Machine.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.