System of government in England ‘overly centralised’ and ‘opaque’

The “overly centralised” and “opaque” system of government in England means people lose out on policies and services adapted to their local area, MPs have warned.

The Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC) called for an urgent overhaul of governance arrangements to “empower local decision-making and restore public faith in accountable local governance”.

The main reason for “over-centralisation is a prevalent culture in Whitehall that is unwilling to let go of its existing levers of power”, the committee said in a new report.

The levers of power have been stripped away from local levels of government throughout the 20th century, leaving people in England with a less locally focused and democratically accountable system of governance PACAC chairman William Wragg

“One of the main levers of power used by central government over local counterparts is control of the purse strings,” the MPs said.

The report describes the current governance structures, with various local authorities and national bodies delivering intersecting services, as “far too complex”, resulting in “a patchwork structure that is a confusing and opaque system”.

As a result, “suboptimal decisions” are being made at a local level and people do not understand where they come from or who is accountable, the MPs said.

The system has led to “significant geographical inequality” and people feeling like they have no say in political or societal change, representing a “warning sign for the health of democracy”.

The committee recommended that a cross-party commission is established to come up with a solution.

PACAC chairman William Wragg said: “The levers of power have been stripped away from local levels of government throughout the 20th century, leaving people in England with a less locally focused and democratically accountable system of governance.

“Despite successive governments’ attempts to devolve more power to regions in England, the UK Government retains ultimate control of funding and decisions for England.

“We urgently need an overhaul of governance arrangements to empower local decision-making and restore public faith in accountable local governance. It is important that such long-term, fundamental reforms are not controlled by any one party.”

A spokesman for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said: “We are already putting power into the hands of those who know their communities best as we bring forward the largest devolution of power from Whitehall to local leaders across England in modern times.

“Strong local leadership that understands an area and seizes the opportunities open to it is critical to levelling up.

“Mayors are already playing a key role as ambassadors for their areas and locally-led government reforms can create strong and accountable local institutions.”