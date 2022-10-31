Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

System of government in England ‘overly centralised’ and ‘opaque’

MPs have said Whitehall wields too much power as they called for an overhaul of governance systems.

Sophie Wingate
Monday 31 October 2022 00:01
MPs said the main reason for ‘over-centralisation is a prevalent culture in Whitehall that is unwilling to let go of its existing levers of power’ (John Stillwell/PA)
MPs said the main reason for ‘over-centralisation is a prevalent culture in Whitehall that is unwilling to let go of its existing levers of power’ (John Stillwell/PA)
(PA Archive)

The “overly centralised” and “opaque” system of government in England means people lose out on policies and services adapted to their local area, MPs have warned.

The Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC) called for an urgent overhaul of governance arrangements to “empower local decision-making and restore public faith in accountable local governance”.

The main reason for “over-centralisation is a prevalent culture in Whitehall that is unwilling to let go of its existing levers of power”, the committee said in a new report.

The levers of power have been stripped away from local levels of government throughout the 20th century, leaving people in England with a less locally focused and democratically accountable system of governance

PACAC chairman William Wragg

One of the main levers of power used by central government over local counterparts is control of the purse strings,” the MPs said.

Recommended

The report describes the current governance structures, with various local authorities and national bodies delivering intersecting services, as “far too complex”, resulting in “a patchwork structure that is a confusing and opaque system”.

As a result, “suboptimal decisions” are being made at a local level and people do not understand where they come from or who is accountable, the MPs said.

The system has led to “significant geographical inequality” and people feeling like they have no say in political or societal change, representing a “warning sign for the health of democracy”.

The committee recommended that a cross-party commission is established to come up with a solution.

PACAC chairman William Wragg said: “The levers of power have been stripped away from local levels of government throughout the 20th century, leaving people in England with a less locally focused and democratically accountable system of governance.

“Despite successive governments’ attempts to devolve more power to regions in England, the UK Government retains ultimate control of funding and decisions for England.

“We urgently need an overhaul of governance arrangements to empower local decision-making and restore public faith in accountable local governance. It is important that such long-term, fundamental reforms are not controlled by any one party.”

A spokesman for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said: “We are already putting power into the hands of those who know their communities best as we bring forward the largest devolution of power from Whitehall to local leaders across England in modern times.

Recommended

“Strong local leadership that understands an area and seizes the opportunities open to it is critical to levelling up.

“Mayors are already playing a key role as ambassadors for their areas and locally-led government reforms can create strong and accountable local institutions.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in