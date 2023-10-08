Whitehall staff to launch five-day strike
Cleaners, security guards and other members of staff with the PCS union will walk out from Monday.
Cleaners, security guards and support staff in three Whitehall departments will launch a five-day strike on Monday in a dispute over pay.
Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) employed by ISS will walk out at the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero, Department for Business & Trade and Department for Science, Innovation & Technology.
The union said the workers are angry at being offered a below-inflation 2.2% pay rise.
PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “We haven’t had a meeting with ISS for months, which is insulting.
“Our members are working alongside people earning more money, on better terms and conditions, while the company is making a vast profit at their expense.
“It’s time for ISS to pay our members a fair wage and time for the Government to end outsourcing and the resulting two-tier workforce.”
The new action follows a strike last month.