Whitehall staff to launch five-day strike

Cleaners, security guards and other members of staff with the PCS union will walk out from Monday.

Alan Jones
Monday 09 October 2023 00:01
Mark Serwotka urged the Government to take action (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(PA Wire)

Cleaners, security guards and support staff in three Whitehall departments will launch a five-day strike on Monday in a dispute over pay.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) employed by ISS will walk out at the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero, Department for Business & Trade and Department for Science, Innovation & Technology.

The union said the workers are angry at being offered a below-inflation 2.2% pay rise.

Our members are working alongside people earning more money, on better terms and conditions, while the company is making a vast profit at their expense

Mark Serwotka, PCS leader

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “We haven’t had a meeting with ISS for months, which is insulting.

“Our members are working alongside people earning more money, on better terms and conditions, while the company is making a vast profit at their expense.

“It’s time for ISS to pay our members a fair wage and time for the Government to end outsourcing and the resulting two-tier workforce.”

The new action follows a strike last month.

