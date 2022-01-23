What the papers say – January 23

The front pages report on tensions within Whitehall and Downing Street and carry new information about the situation in Ukraine.

The Sunday Times carries Muslim Tory MP Nusrat Ghani’s claim she was sacked as transport minister in 2020 due to her religion.

Boris Johnson was on a “war footing” with civil servants last night over a return to the office, according to The Mail on Sunday.

The Sunday Express gives its top spot to poll results showing 72% of Britons want the Duke of York stripped of his title.

Information released by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss suggesting the Kremlin is planning a puppet regime in Ukraine is on the front of The Sunday Telegraph.

The Observer reports No 10 staff have had their swipe card data logged by the investigation into alleged lockdown parties in Downing Street.

Sir Tony Blair has told The Independent the Labour Party must take “centre ground” now to win back the red wall.

Sunday People splashes a warning that rises in the cost of living will leave the poor to starve to death on its front page.

Celebrity Katie Price faces jail after breaching a restraining order, according to the Sunday Mirror.

And the Daily Star Sunday says Geordies are the Brits best prepared for the apocalypse.