Forty-four charged after Just Stop Oil protests in Whitehall and National Gallery

More than 40 Just Stop Oil (JSO) supporters have been charged after protesters blocked Whitehall and the glass covering a painting at the National Gallery was smashed.

Harrison Donnelly, 20, of Sillitoe Way, Nottingham, and Hanan Ameur, 22, of Hornsey Road, Islington, north London, have been charged with criminal damage after the protective glass on Diego Velazquez’s Rokeby Venus was smashed.

Another 42 JSO supporters have been charged with obstruction of the highway after two slow marches on Whitehall on Monday.

The demonstrations, part of JSO’s ongoing protest action against the Government granting new fossil fuel licences, saw more than 100 people arrested on Monday alone.

Since October 30, 219 JSO activists have been arrested and 98 have been charged.

The Metropolitan Police said: “Ultimately it is Londoners who are bearing the brunt and cost of Just Stop Oil’s disruption.”

Rokeby Venus was previously slashed by suffragette Mary Richardson in 1914.