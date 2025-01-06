Six-month-old girl dies after being hit by vehicle in multi-storey car park
Flaviu Naghi, 33, from Wigan, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without a licence and without insurance.
A six-month-old girl has died after being hit by a car in a car park, police have said.
Sophia Kelemen, from the Leigh area of Manchester, was taken to hospital in a critical condition after a collision on the ground floor of the multi-storey car park in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, on January 2.
Dyfed-Powys Police have now confirmed she died of her injuries on January 3.
Flaviu Naghi, a 33-year-old man from Wigan, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without a licence and without insurance.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokeswoman said: “Sadly, we can confirm that a six-month-old baby girl has died following a collision on the ground floor of the multi-storey car park in Tenby on January 2.
“Sophia Kelemen, from the Leigh, Manchester, area was taken to hospital but died of her injuries on January 3.
“Our thoughts remain with her family at this difficult time.
“They are being supported by specially-trained officers.”
Naghi was charged and remanded to appear before Swansea Magistrates’ Court on Saturday January 4, where he was further remanded to appear before Swansea Crown Court on February 7.
He was also arrested on suspicion of drink driving and drug driving, and has been released on bail for these offences.