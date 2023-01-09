Assange denied permission to leave prison to attend Vivienne Westwood’s funeral

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been denied permission to leave prison to attend Dame Vivienne Westwood’s funeral, her family has said.

Dame Vivienne was a strong supporter and friend of Mr Assange, who is being held in Belmarsh prison in London while he continues a lengthy fight to avoid extradition to the United States.

The fashion designer’s family said it was “deeply disappointed that we were unable to fulfil Vivienne’s wishes but are unsurprised by the decision which is unjust and in keeping with the inhumane treatment he has received from the UK authorities up to this point”.

They added: “Julian has not been convicted of any crime, yet he is treated as if he is a terrorist, the only thing he is guilty of is publishing the truth.”