Wilko: List of final 41 shops to close

The retailer has been shutting shops across the country in recent weeks after failing to secure a rescue deal for the full business.

Henry Saker-Clark
Saturday 07 October 2023 09:00
Wilko has been shutting stores over recent weeks (James Manning/PA)
Wilko will shut its final 41 shops on Sunday as the historic retailer departs high streets across the UK.

It will shut its last remaining group of stores at the end of the day's trading.

It will shut its last remaining group of stores at the end of the day’s trading.

The following stores will shut on Sunday October 8:

Neath, Neath Port TalbotBromley, LondonCarmarthen, CarmarthenshireCardiff, WalesSelby, North YorkshireArnold, NottinghamshirePortsmouth, HampshireOswestry, ShropshireChester, CheshireHucknall, NottinghamshireAyr, South AyrshireWidnes, CheshireHorsham, West SussexBirkenhead, MerseysideKingston Centre, Milton Keynes, BuckinghamshireParkgate, Rotherham, South YorkshirePerry Barr, Birmingham, West MidlandsCastleford, West YorkshirePorthmadog, Caernarfonshire

Brighouse, West YorkshireChelmsley Wood, West MidlandsSwansea, WalesSunderland, Tyne and WearMiddlesbrough, North YorkshireSilverlink, Newcastle, Tyne and WearChesterfield, DerbyshireSutton, SurreyDerby, DerbyshireScarborough, North YorkshireCrystal Peaks, Sheffield, South YorkshirePlymouth, DevonEly, CambridgeshireLoughborough, LeicestershireLiverpool, MerseysideStratford, LondonNewcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and WearCoventry, West MidlandsSheffield, South YorkshireExeter, DevonLuton, BedfordshireWood Green, London.

