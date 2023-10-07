Wilko: List of final 41 shops to close

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Wilko will shut its final 41 shops on Sunday as the historic retailer departs high streets across the UK.

The retailer has been shutting shops across the country in recent weeks after failing to secure a rescue deal for the full business.

It will shut its last remaining group of stores at the end of the day’s trading.

The following stores will shut on Sunday October 8:

– Neath, Neath Port Talbot– Bromley, London– Carmarthen, Carmarthenshire– Cardiff, Wales– Selby, North Yorkshire– Arnold, Nottinghamshire– Portsmouth, Hampshire– Oswestry, Shropshire– Chester, Cheshire– Hucknall, Nottinghamshire– Ayr, South Ayrshire– Widnes, Cheshire– Horsham, West Sussex– Birkenhead, Merseyside– Kingston Centre, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire– Parkgate, Rotherham, South Yorkshire– Perry Barr, Birmingham, West Midlands– Castleford, West Yorkshire– Porthmadog, Caernarfonshire

– Brighouse, West Yorkshire– Chelmsley Wood, West Midlands– Swansea, Wales– Sunderland, Tyne and Wear– Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire– Silverlink, Newcastle, Tyne and Wear– Chesterfield, Derbyshire– Sutton, Surrey– Derby, Derbyshire– Scarborough, North Yorkshire– Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, South Yorkshire– Plymouth, Devon– Ely, Cambridgeshire– Loughborough, Leicestershire– Liverpool, Merseyside– Stratford, London– Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear– Coventry, West Midlands– Sheffield, South Yorkshire– Exeter, Devon– Luton, Bedfordshire– Wood Green, London.