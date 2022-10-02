Two charged with murder and fraud after death of 71-year-old woman
The pair are due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
Two people have been charged with murder and fraud after the death of a 71-year-old woman.
Chelsea Grant, 27, and Xyaire Howard, 22, were arrested after Susan Hawkey’s body was found by Metropolitan Police officers at a house on Aylesbury Street, Brent.
The pair, both of Press Road, north-west London, are due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
Police were called at 11:27am on 26 September after concerns were raised about the welfare of a woman at the address where Ms Hawkey was later found.
Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, the Met said.
The investigation is being led by homicide detectives from the force’s specialist crime branch.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.