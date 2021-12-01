Spoof art prize won by entry inspired by coronavirus pandemic

An architect has won an annual spoof art award for an entry inspired by the coronavirus pandemic.

The winner, known as Ching Ching Pi Pi Ee, picked up the trophy for his work entitled Panda Mick (A panda called Mick (Pandemic)).

The artist created a stuffed black and white toy panda with a post-it note attached to a collar around its neck.

The 69-year-old winner, who lives in Bradford on Avon Wiltshire won the top prize – a turnip mounted on a six-inch nail – in a ceremony held at the New Inn in Wedmore, Somerset.

Emma Jones, the winner’s representative, with the Turnip Prize and the “Panda Mick” (A panda called Mick (Pandemic)) entry (Turnip Prize/PA).

“I have always had grand designs on art and wanted to create something contemporary to build on the foundation of my black and white portfolio,” he said.

“It’s a great honour to win this prestigious award.”

Entrants to the spoof prize are asked to take the “least amount of effort possible” to create their artworks.

Organiser Trevor Prideaux, who is landlord of the pub, said: “I am delighted with the lack of effort taken to create this work.

“This year’s event attracted 96 entries. It’s fantastic that Ching Ching Pi Pi Ee has won, he clearly has what it takes to be recognised in modern art circles and will be remembered in art history for no time at all.

“I believe that over the last 23 years the artists entering the Turnip Prize have created by far better works than Alex Farquharson and the Tate Britain gallery could ever wish to exhibit.”

The winner was announced on the same night as the Turner Prize.

The four finalists will be on show at the pub until Friday.

