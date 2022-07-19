Jump to content
Man in his 20s dies swimming in lake at Cotswold Water Park

The park covers an area of more than 40 square miles with 180 freshwater lakes.

Bronwen Weatherby
Tuesday 19 July 2022 14:44
Cotswold Water Park is a vast lake system and tourist destination (Barry Batchelor/PA)
(PA Archive)

A man in his 20s has died while swimming in a lake at Cotswold Water Park.

Police were called shortly after 6pm on Monday to a large lake in Ashton Keynes near Hoburne Cotswold Holiday Park and the Whitefriars Sailing Club, in Wiltshire.

Firefighters and police officers attended the scene but the man was confirmed dead shortly after being pulled from the water.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

The body of water is one of the 150 lakes within the Cotswold Country Park and Beach and managed by Cotswold Water Park Trust.

It is an area of more than 40 square miles with 180 freshwater lakes.

A tweet posted by Cotswold Country Park on Monday, several hours before the incident, said: “In this heat, it is tempting to want to swim in the Cotswold Water Park lakes.

“They may look inviting but many can be dangerous.

“If you fancy a dip, please put your safety first and find a lake that is specifically managed for open water swimming.”

Wiltshire Police said: “Our thoughts are with his family at this tragic time.”

