Police officer facing criminal probe over fatal crash

A police officer is under investigation on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a teenager died in a car crash during a pursuit.

Jamie Donnelly, 17, was killed when a Vauxhall Astra crashed on a roundabout on the outskirts of Swindon on January 2 while being followed by a Wiltshire Police vehicle.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the unnamed constable, who was driving the police vehicle, was under criminal investigation for causing death by dangerous driving.

They have also been served with a gross misconduct notice for potentially breaching police standards of professional behaviour.

The IOPC said that minutes prior to the collision, three police vehicles had unsuccessfully attempted to execute a controlled stop of the Astra through a boxing-in manoeuvre on the M4.

A pursuit on the M4 eastbound continued with police vehicles operating their emergency lights and sirens.

The Astra and one of the police vehicles exited the motorway at Junction 15, driving up the slip road at speed where both vehicles went through a red light at the end of the slip road before they crashed into the traffic island of the Commonhead roundabout.

Both officers in the police vehicle sustained minor injuries.

IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said: “We have been in contact with Jamie Donnelly’s family to express our sympathy for their sad loss and to explain how our investigation will be carried out.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and is considering whether officers acted in accordance with local and national policies and their training.

“Following the conclusion of our investigation, we will decide whether to refer the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service and we will also determine whether any disciplinary proceedings should follow for a police driver.”

The police watchdog investigation is examining the actions and decisions of the police officers and staff involved in the pursuit, including the authorisation, planning and implementation of containment tactics.

It has gathered statements from police officers involved along with police dashcam footage and radio transmissions, which are being reviewed.

Following the incident, Wiltshire Police said the three other occupants of the car sustained minor injuries and were arrested.

Thames Valley Police is undertaking a parallel criminal investigation into the driving of the Astra, and a man who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released on bail.

Last month, the teenager’s family paid tribute to him, describing him as a “cheeky chappy”.

Jamie was also one of the kindest, sweetest boys. He was very popular and never forgot anyone he met and vice versa – he left a lasting impression on anyone who met him Family of teenager Jamie Donnelly

“Our precious Jamie has been taken from us far too soon,” they said.

“He was a cheeky chappy, a very talented football player and an all-round sportsman. Jamie loved his Xbox and was quite competitive.

“He had such an infectious laugh and knew how to light up a room. He had the best sense of humour and had anyone who met him in fits of laughter.

“Jamie was also one of the kindest, sweetest boys. He was very popular and never forgot anyone he met and vice versa – he left a lasting impression on anyone who met him.

“Jamie was adventurous and loved his family holidays, kayaking, caving, go karting and the occasional water parks!

“Our family dog Buddy will miss Jamie playing with him and giving him all his attention. Jamie will be sorely missed by all of his family and close friends.”