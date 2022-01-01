Images released of men wanted over hunt clashes

Wiltshire Police are seeking three men in connection with violence that broke out between anti-hunt protesters and supporters of the Avon Vale Hunt.

Tess de La Mare
Saturday 01 January 2022 18:03
Violence broke out at the Avon Vale Hunt on December 27 (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Archive)

Police have released images of three men wanted in connection with violent clashes at an annual hunt in Wiltshire

Scuffles broke out between anti-hunting protesters and supporters at the Boxing Day meet of the Avon Vale Hunt in the village of Lacock, which this year was held on December 27.

Footage of punches being thrown and someone being hit with a placard were widely shared on social media in the wake of the meet.

Wiltshire Police have arrested three Wiltshire men aged 18, 26 and 30 on suspicion of affray and are now seeking three more.

Police are seeking this man in connection with violent clashes at the Avon Vale Hunt on December 27 (Wiltshire Police/PA)

On New Year’s Day, the force released an image of a white man wearing a dark beanie hat, black framed glasses and a blue scarf.

The second suspect is white, bald and wearing a dark coat, blue hoodie, black gloves and a large black face mask.

Wiltshire Police are seeking this man (Wiltshire Police/PA)

The final man is white with short, greying hair and wearing a dark Berghaus jacket.

Anyone who recognises any of the three suspects should contact Wiltshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 54210125809.

The three men previously arrested have been released under investigation, the force said.

The third man police are seeking in connection with clashes at a Boxing Day hunt (Wiltshire Police/PA)

Complaints have been made about the conduct of officers policing the event.

The Office of the Wiltshire Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) said previously that it was assessing the complaints.

“We are aware of an incident between Avon Vale Hunt members and hunt protesters which took place in Lacock on December 27,” a spokeswoman said.

“Any correspondence received about the conduct of Wiltshire Police relating to this incident is in the process of being assessed by the OPCC complaints team. This ensures investigative independence and oversight.

“All correspondence will be handled in a fair, open and honest way and will be handled as efficiently as possible, with correspondents being advised of the outcome.

“Should a legally eligible complaint be made then the official complaints process will be followed.”

