Two charged over Stonehenge Just Stop Oil protest
Wiltshire Police said Rajan Naidu and Niamh Lynch will appear at Salisbury Magistrates’ Court on December 13.
Two people have been charged in connection with an incident at Stonehenge in which orange powder was sprayed on the ancient monument during a Just Stop Oil protest.
Wiltshire Police said Rajan Naidu, 73, and Niamh Lynch, 22, have been charged with destroying or damaging an ancient protected monument, and intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance following the incident on June 19.
The Just Stop Oil group later named the two people as Naidu and Lynch.
Naidu, of Gosford Street, Birmingham, and Lynch, of Norfolk Road, Bedford, have been bailed to appear at Salisbury Magistrates’ Court on December 13.
Sophie Stevens, deputy chief crown prosecutor for CPS Wessex, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Wiltshire Police to charge Naidu Rajan and Niamh Lynch with offences related to damage caused to the protected monument Stonehenge on June 19.
“I would like to remind all concerned that there are active criminal proceedings against these individuals, and they have the right to a fair trial.
“There must be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online that may in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
Following the protest, English Heritage said experts had quickly removed the orange powder from the stones.