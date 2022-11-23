Jump to content

Man disqualified from driving after performing doughnuts on roundabout

Wiltshire Police released footage of the incident involving Daniel Bassett.

Claire Hayhurst
Wednesday 23 November 2022 16:25
(Wiltshire Police/PA)
(Wiltshire Police/PA)

A “reckless” driver who was filmed performing doughnuts and going the wrong way on a roundabout has been banned from driving.

Daniel Bassett, 26, from Swindon, was caught on camera drifting and doing doughnuts in his Lexus car on May 7.

He was filmed by a member of the public in North Star Avenue.

Wiltshire Police said Bassett pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at Swindon Magistrates’ Court, and was banned from driving for 15 months and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

The force added that he must also take an extended driving test before his disqualification is lifted, and pay £85 court costs and a £95 surcharge.

Assistant Chief Constable Deb Smith said: “We welcome the sentence handed down to Bassett. His actions represented severely reckless behaviour and clear danger to those present and the wider public.

“Op Staysail remains focused on relentlessly pursuing those who are responsible for creating extremely dangerous situations on our roads whilst participating in disruptive car meets. We will continue to seek the strongest possible sanctions in such cases.”

