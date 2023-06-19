Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Police dogs given body armour by force ‘when needed’

The new ‘canine vests’ will shield the animals from knife attacks and bullets, Wiltshire Police said.

Joseph Draper
Monday 19 June 2023 16:12
A number of PDSA Animal OBEs, which were received by police dogs (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A number of PDSA Animal OBEs, which were received by police dogs (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(PA Archive)

Police dogs in Wiltshire have been given body armour to protect them from violent criminals.

The new “canine vests” will shield the animals from knife attacks and bullets, Wiltshire Police said.

All general purpose and firearms support dogs in the force have been given them.

Pc Jon Harwood, dog handler, said: “I’d like to reassure people that in the time that I have been in the dog section there have been no reports of our dogs having been stabbed or shot.

“But our dogs are used to search for people armed with weapons all the time so this will hopefully offer them protection.

Recommended

“The dogs won’t be wearing them all the time, it will be up to their handler to assess when they might be needed.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in