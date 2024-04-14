Eight-year-old boy dies in collision with car

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An eight-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car in Wiltshire, police said as they appealed for witnesses.

Wiltshire Police said officers responded to reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Woodland View in Dilton Marsh near Westbury, at around 4.30pm on Saturday.

The child died at the scene.

A man in his 30s is being interviewed in relation to the death, police said.

Any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dashcam footage are asked to contact Wiltshire Police’s serious collision investigation team on 01225 694597 quoting log number 218 of 13/04.