Woman arrested over tragic school crash in Wimbledon re-bailed by police
Inquests into the deaths of the two girls were opened in July
A woman arrested after a Land Rover crashed into a prep school in south-west London, killing two eight-year-old girls, has been re-bailed until January.
Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau died after a car crashed through a fence and collided with a building at The Study Prep school in Camp Road, Wimbledon, on the morning of July 6.
Several others were injured when the car crashed into the end-of-term tea party, all have since been discharged from hospital.
The Metropolitan Police said a 46-year-old woman from Wimbledon, who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been has been re-bailed until January.
Inquests into the deaths of Nuria and Selena were opened and adjourned at Inner West London Coroner’s Court on July 12.
A Met spokesperson said: “Their families continue to request privacy at this difficult time.”